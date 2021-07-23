BTS to perform Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and special cover for BBC Radio 1 broadcast next week

The popular South Korean pop band BTS is all set to perform their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit and a special cover for their first-ever Radio Live. Yes, you read that right. The band boys will make their debut at the Radio 1 Live Lounge with blockbuster songs on BBC Radio 1 broadcast special next week.

The K-pop septet will perform Dynamite, Permission to Dance, and cover of another Hot 100 No. 1: Puff Daddy and Faith Evans' 1997 collaboration "I'll Be Missing You. This cover "I'll Be Missing You" won a Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group.

BBC Radio 1's Twitter account shared the good news on Thursday (July 22). They even shared a picture of the boys in green, blue, and white suits, cardigans, and cargo shorts.

Take a look

? IT’S HAPPENING!! ? See @BTS_twt in new show 'BTS @ Radio 1' with @AdeleRoberts on Wednesday 28th July at 22:35pm BST on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer #BTS make their Radio 1 Live Lounge debut on Tuesday 27th July at 12:00pm BST - listen on Radio 1 & @BBCSounds to hear it! ✨ pic.twitter.com/SASpTj4yLm — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 22, 2021

Well, the Live Lounge session will premiere on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds. The BTS special, dubbed BTS @ Radio 1 with presenter Adele Roberts, will air on Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. ET on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The presenter Adele Roberts wrote on Twitter "I am beyond excited for this & the wonderful #bts army. Cannot wait! We purple you."

ARMY could not control their excitement and flooded the twitter with their comments. This is so huge! the song is a classic and has such meaningful lyrics!, said one member of the ARMY, while the other said Bangtan is versatile and their vocal capacity is insane. the fact that they are gonna cover such an iconic song is just everything.