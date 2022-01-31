BTS V and Park Hyo Shin's musical night makes ARMYs and SOULTREEs hearts happy; take a look at the deleted stories

The popular South Korean band BTS has grabbed everyone's attention with their exceptional music and charming personalities. BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V makes females go weak in the knees with his infectious smile. V took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with Soloist and award-winning singer Park Hyo Shin. The two were seen hanging out and singing together. Within no time, V deleted the picture, but as usual, ARMYs had saved it. In the series of Insat stories, V and Park Hyo Shin looked stunning together. While, singing along to Matt Maltese‘s 'Less and Less', V mentioned that he is a huge fan of Matt Maltese and Park Hyo Shin. Within no time, ARMYs and SOULTREEs (Park Hyo Shin fans) were happily surprised by the strong friendship that the two shared. Fans even wished for a collaboration between the two singers and are eagerly waiting for them to work together. Also Read - Naagin 6 BTS pictures leaked from the sets; Tejasswi Prakash starrer to be grander in brand new season – view pics

Park Hyo Shin is a South Korean ballad singer and is known for his vocals. He has been awarded several awards for his songs and performances, including Mnet Asia Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and Golden Disc Awards.

For the uninitiated, Taehyung has time and again proved his love for Park Hyo Shin and is a fanboy. Earlier this month, V shared Park Hyo Shin's song 'Sound of Winter' on his Instagram Story and captioned the post as 'I'm desperate for a new song'.

Check out the pictures here -

IG ? || thv story update #TAEHYUNG Taehyung with Singer Park Hyo Shin ? Less And Less by Matt Maltese pic.twitter.com/cpCoHeK1kD — taehyung pics⚡️| ? (@taehyungpic) January 30, 2022

Taehyung singing "Breath" by Park Hyo Shin (박효신_숨). His deep voice is so healing and heavenly @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/7psNyQ7lOD — ♛? (@sceneryfortae) September 9, 2020

taehyung was singing 'breath' by Park Hyoshin in BTS in the soop before

pic.twitter.com/R7BPXQKwLv — BTS PICS⁷ ? (@GirlWithLuv_24) January 30, 2022

Taehyung singing “Wildflower” by Park Hyoshin in run BTS

pic.twitter.com/6Aes1cqN2M — BTS PICS⁷ ? (@GirlWithLuv_24) January 30, 2022

As soon as the picture of V and Park Hyo Shin went viral, fans recalled how Taehyung said in a Weverse interview that he has singing sessions with older musicians.

What are your thoughts about V and Hyo Shin's friendship?