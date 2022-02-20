BTS: V bags his spot in the top 5 Korean soloists on Spotify with six million followers - here's why his record is special

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, officially surpassed 6 million followers on Spotify. Yes, you read that right. On February 17, he became the only Korean soloist in the top 5 from 8th without an official solo debut or mixtape in less than a week. V achieved this new tag with three unpromoted OSTs under his profile. Hwarang, Itaewon Class, and Our Beloved Summer drama soundtracks! A tweet was shared saying, '6 MILLION FOR V • Taehyung is the most followed Korean act without an album release on Spotify as V's official profile has accumulated more than 6M followers with his 3 songs for 'Hwarang', 'Itaewon Class' and 'Our Beloved Summer' drama soundtracks! #TaehyungSpotify6M' Also Read - BTS: When J-Hope broke down on camera after receiving THIS message from his parents – watch throwback video

Well with this new achievement, Taehyung becomes the 5th most-followed Korean soloist on Spotify. Also Read - BTS: From gold toilet brush to expensive mushrooms – A look at quirkiest and coolest gifts ever received by Bangtan Boys

Top 5 Most followed Korean soloists on Spotify

J-Hope — 9,050,253

RM — 8,527,220

Agust D — 7,543,940

IU — 6,489,335

V — 6,009,975

ARMYs are going gaga over this piece of good news and have been sharing several pictures of V. Fans are pouring their love as they flooded the social media with congratulations messages. Fans have started trending #congrauguationsTaehyung on Twitter. One user wrote, 'Congratulations my love! you really deserve this and I'm so proud of you baby!!'.

Congratulations my love! you really deserve this and I'm so proud of you baby!! ???☺️???❤️? Congratulations Taehyung!

6 MILLION FOR V#TaehyungSpotify6M pic.twitter.com/49kpeoHLwg — sexybrains (@7sexybrains) February 17, 2022

Taehyung gained 1.1M+ followers since the release of Christmas Tree.#TaehyungSpotify6M

6 MILLION FOR V pic.twitter.com/zBDYTwraXQ — ♛? (@sceneryfortae) February 17, 2022

kim taehyung has surpassed 6M followers on spotify! 6 MILLION FOR V #TaehyungSpotify6M pic.twitter.com/6zMYVBZ9Tq — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) February 17, 2022

Kim Taehyung ha sobrepasado los 6M de seguidores en Spotify, convirtiéndose en el quinto solista coreano en alcanzar dicha cifra en la plataforma. Él logra esto con solo 3 OST abajo su nombre. ?#TaehyungSpotify6M

6 MILLION FOR V pic.twitter.com/TkZF5habBt — KTH TRADS ? (@kthtrads) February 17, 2022

Congratulations to Kim Taehyung for gaining 6M followers on Spotify (17,885 in the last 24 hours) ?? #TaehyungSpotify6M P.S. He needs only 479,360 followers to get on TOP10 most followed Korean acts, with current rates he will get there in 40 days ?https://t.co/PPuBm5hJQy — (V)ɪɴɴᴇʀ ᴄʜɪʟᴅ ¹¹⁸ (@111taekim111) February 17, 2022

?| V (Kim Taehyung) has surpassed 6M followers on Spotify and continues to be the 5th Most Followed Korean Soloist on the platform. Congratulations Taehyung!#TaehyungSpotify6M pic.twitter.com/R0O0NyozDr — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) February 17, 2022

Earlier today, V who tested positive for COVID updated his fans about his health and said he was doing well. The South Korean pop band BTS will return with their Permission to dance on stage - Seoul concert on March 10, 12, and 13.