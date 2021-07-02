BTS‘ V reveals why he STOPPED cooking and the reason is relatable AF – Watch video

BTS's V makes females go weak in knees with his incredible talent and we cannot help but fall in love with him. But, the handsome star is not good at cooking. Yes, you read that right. Cooking is not one of his specialties and recently, V revealed the reason behind why he stopped cooking.

Jimin mentioned that V had been cooking a lot recently. V immediately said that now he has decided not to cook anymore. He further revealed that he once tried to make tomato sauce spaghetti, but the noodles did not turn out the way he wanted them. After failing in making the dish as he wanted it, V got disappointed with himself and decided that cooking is not for him.

Watch the video here:

V then told all his fans and loved ones that they should not make this dish at home. Jimin immediately said that instead they should buy it.