BTS: V shares inspiration behind his go-to dance move but later deletes it; Sherlock ARMY finds the origin of his killer moves

BTS member V has mastered the art of Instagram. He recently shared the origin of a signature dance move that he does but later deleted the post. V had shared a scene of the late Hong Kong singer and actor Leslie Cheung from the 1990 film Days of Being Wild. Well, this proves that V loves all things classic. V is a true fan of Leslie Cheung as earlier also ARMY had noticed him humming the OST from Cheung’s 1986 film A Better Tomorrow! ARMY is well aware of V's habit of deleting posts, videos after sharing it in minutes. ARMY is much faster now and keeps a record of everything. V's deleted post of Cheung dancing in Days of Being Wild has been shared by ARMYs on social media. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook calls Chipotle as Chicotle; here's how the Mexican food chain giant responded — view tweets
Here's how ARMY reacted to his go-to dance moves - Also Read - BTS X Pushpa: After Saami Saami and O Antava, now Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dance on Allu Arjun’s Srivalli
Earlier also, V had tweeted and deleted the video of himself dancing to “Butter.” In March, V uploaded a blurry shirtless selfie and deleted the picture after 30 seconds. But ARMY had already saved it. Moreover, V had turned Weverse into his photo dump and had shared pictures but later deleted them. V had even shared two boating photos from his vacation which were taken by his friends. Also Read - BTS: From Jungkook's pic with his dogs to Taehyung's selca with RM, Jin and J-Hope – 10 MUST-SEE fanarts
On the work front, BTS members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook finished their Permission To Dance On Stage In LA and took some time off. They have taken a break from their busy schedules and are enjoying their quality time with their families.
