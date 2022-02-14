BTS: V sings Hindi song in new edited video; ARMY shower praises – watch

The South Korean pop band BTS has made everyone fall in love with their music and charming personalities. In a newly edited video posted by YouTuber and artist Anshuman Sharma, BTS member V is seen singing a Hindi song. Anshuman shared a video of V singing a romantic song on Twitter. The lyrics of the song were in Hindi, while the music was from BTS's Inner Child. The video was captioned as, "If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? Lemme know which one should I do next! Tag someone who's Taehyung biased. Thank ya’ll for your love on the JK one, here’s another one for you guys after so many requests! #BTSArmy #Desimys #Taehyung #IndianARMYs #BTSIndia #KimTaehyung." Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, V, SUGA, Jin - Ahead of Valentine's Day let us take a look at JUST how romantic the Bangtan Boys are
Watch the video here - Also Read - BTS members Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jimin and V hint at a World Tour in 2022; ARMY gets excited – watch video
Earlier footage of BTS member V was shared to the current one which had featured Anshuman. Within no time, the video went viral on the internet and ARMY could not stay calm. They showered praises and immense love on the post. Also Read - BTS: Jin's favourite and longtime manager Hobum Song sports pajamas from his Artist Made collection and ARMY is happy
Here's how ARMY reacted to the video -
A fan wrote, "I just had a mini heart attack", while the other one wrote, "Thank you so much ✨ you made armys whole existence". Thrid user wrote, "Jimin ??? please do.. Jimin.. After each member u should do another?. Ot7 we want.. We want the whole ..7..next it should be jimin". "Im waiting for YOONGI VERSION THO", wrote another one.
Earlier, musician Anshuman did similar edits with BTS member Jungkook and had captioned the post as “If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, I finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi, hope y'all dig it.”
On the work front, BTS members RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope or V recently hinted at a world tour in 2022. The members had travelled to the US in Los Angeles for their concerts last year in November. The members will be performing in a concert in Seoul, South Korea, next month.
