BTS: V sings Hindi song in new edited video; ARMY shower praises – watch

The South Korean pop band BTS has made everyone fall in love with their music and charming personalities. In a newly edited video posted by YouTuber and artist Anshuman Sharma, BTS member V is seen singing a Hindi song. Anshuman shared a video of V singing a romantic song on Twitter. The lyrics of the song were in Hindi, while the music was from BTS's Inner Child. The video was captioned as, "If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? Lemme know which one should I do next! Tag someone who's Taehyung biased. Thank ya'll for your love on the JK one, here's another one for you guys after so many requests! #BTSArmy #Desimys #Taehyung #IndianARMYs #BTSIndia #KimTaehyung."

Watch the video here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? ?? pic.twitter.com/tThim4Kt47 — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) February 12, 2022

Earlier footage of BTS member V was shared to the current one which had featured Anshuman. Within no time, the video went viral on the internet and ARMY could not stay calm. They showered praises and immense love on the post.

Here's how ARMY reacted to the video -

Woah! It's like a dream come true. Good job.? Can you make rest of the BTS members sing in Hindi too?? — Purple ⭐⁷ | busy (@tae_my_comfort) February 13, 2022

??? thank you, sounds so good with Taehyung raspy voice

MOMENTS WITH V CHRISTMAS TREE Listen to #V_ChristmasTree (#ChristmasTree) a masterpiece song and Global hit song by #V — CHRISTMAS TREE V OST IS OUT ? (@keilardz9) February 13, 2022

This guy is creating magic trust me .... 1st jungkook's (still with you to aa jaana ?) And now taehyung's inner child to. Karun pyaar tumhe .. please my Desi heart is gonna explode now.... @anshumonsharma tussi kaamal ho ji,.. ?? — ✨Häkūnæ Mãh Tāê-Tāê✨ (@Sa_Reine_007) February 12, 2022

I really want Taehyung to cover songs by AR Rahman ??? — CHEONGSAN is ALIVE (meet him in AOUAD S2)✯ (@I_livebcBTSlive) February 13, 2022

Wow,it's a dream to watch him singing in Hindi ? thank you so so much for this, he is my favourite singer ❤️❤️??????? — Shubhu☃️?? (@ShubhlaxmiPari2) February 13, 2022

I'm in love with both the singer and this song!! ? — Staff at JinHit Entertainment (@WinterBear0183) February 13, 2022

It's good but I like jungkook version. but V is my favourite. — Chinmayee Rout (@Chinmay49985271) February 13, 2022

A fan wrote, "I just had a mini heart attack", while the other one wrote, "Thank you so much ✨ you made armys whole existence". Thrid user wrote, "Jimin ??? please do.. Jimin.. After each member u should do another?. Ot7 we want.. We want the whole ..7..next it should be jimin". "Im waiting for YOONGI VERSION THO", wrote another one.

Earlier, musician Anshuman did similar edits with BTS member Jungkook and had captioned the post as “If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, I finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi, hope y'all dig it.”

On the work front, BTS members RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope or V recently hinted at a world tour in 2022. The members had travelled to the US in Los Angeles for their concerts last year in November. The members will be performing in a concert in Seoul, South Korea, next month.