BTS: V's Our Beloved Summer OST teaser OUT; song to release on THIS date

BTS singer V's latest track Our Beloved Summer is all set to release. Yes, you read that right! Well, this piece of good news will surely make all ARMY happy and excited. V's new track Christmas Tree, Our Beloved Summer will release on Christmas eve. A teaser of the song was released on Wednesday and the makers confirmed the title and the release date of the song. The song stars BTS singer V's close friend, and Netflix stars actor Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. The teaser has a short clip from the show's third episode and viewers can see Kim Da-mi cheering up an upset Choi Woo-shik by showing cherry blossom petals on him. The singer's track Christmas Tree will release on December 24 at 6 pm. KST (2:30 pm IST). The teaser showcases glimpses from the show's third episode where V sings a song in the background.

Our Beloved Summer narrates a tale about a broken couple whose high school documentary gains a lot of popularity after 10 years since it was filmed. The two are then forced to be in front of the camera together once more.

For the uninitiated, it was first announced that the BTS member has lent his voice for the drama's soundtrack. The song was first showcased in the K-drama in the first episode wherein Choi Woo-shik, who plays the role of the illustrator Choi Woong sets a record to play, while Da-mi plays the role of Guk Yeon Soo, who dated Choi Woong for five years.

ARMY must be knowing that this is not the first time V has lent his voice for a K-drama. In 2020, V sang the song Sweet Night for the show Itaewon Class which starred Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik, in the lead. This will be V's second Christmas song.