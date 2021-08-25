BTS' V's shocking net worth proves hard work always pays

Kim Taehyung or V is one of the most popular singers and songwriters in the South Korean pop band BTS. The BTS group was formed almost two decades ago and includes Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Since their debut, the band and its members have now become global superstars and have millions of followers. Also Read - BTS ARMY, want V aka Kim Taehyung as your travel partner? Here's what your trips would look like – view pics

BTS ARMY is in love with its members and adores them in every way. Right from doing several albums to shows to movies, the Bangtan Boys do it all like a pro. But V holds a special place in everyone's hearts. The singer was also titled as the most handsome man. V's last recorded net worth is $20 million according to the reports. Do you know, V played the role of Hansung in Hwarang: The Beginning TV drama which was released in 2016.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, V revealed that he would try acting again after he is 30 years. V's charming looks and deep manly voice has worked in his favor. He even topped over all the other members in China's WeChat Index for three months in a row. V is also known as the Prince of the Continent and he makes females go weak in knees with his cuteness and infectious smile.