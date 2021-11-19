BTS: When Jimin pretended to be RM and Suga's girlfriend and helped them compose an impromptu rap will make you smile – watch

BTS members are one of the most funniest boy bands in the world. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have time and again showed ARMY their humour side and we love them for their charming personalities. Once BTS boys had appeared as a guest on Super Junior's Kiss the Radio show and Suga was asked to compose a freestyle rap for his hypothetical girlfriend who was upset with him for not contacting her the entire day. Also Read - BTS' Bangladeshi fan alleges getting rape threats for carrying a bag with the septet's pic; shares proof of bruises on her wrist

It was difficult for Suga to imagine a girlfriend and compose a rap for her. Jimin, is such a supportive friend he decided to help Suga. Jimin pretended to be Suga's girlfriend and acted his part. "Oppa, how could you do this to me? How could you not answer my calls all day? Is it because you're pale?" Jimin asked Suga.

Suga who was scared said, "I'm scared, I don't think I can do it. I have a fear of doing it." RM then broke into a rap apology and said "Yo! Why are you mad? You can't be doing this right now. I'm placating you."

Jimin's reply will leave you laughing hard. He asked RM, "Who are you?" RM quickly replied, "I am Rap Monster." Since, their debut the Bangtan boys have not dated anyone publicly, but have been receiving endless proposals from ARMY. RM and Jin read a message wherein a fan wanted to marry V. The BTS members gave their blessings to the couple and also decided to gift a fridge to them. Moreover, recently a fan jokingly proposed to J-Hope and said if she becomes an actor she would marry him.