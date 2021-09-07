BTS: Who is the easiest to train and who's voice has improved the most? Bangtan Boys' vocal coach REVEALS it all

BTS has one of the best vocal lines in the K-pop industry. The BTS members including Jin, V, Jungkook, and Jimin are known as the official vocal line and their unique voices. Their pure and magical voices have captured millions of hearts across the globe. Also Read - BTS: When a 10th grader Jimin turned his teacher's wedding into a musical show with his impeccable singing and dancing

Kim Seong Eun is the vocal coach of BTS’s V, Jin, and Jungkook. Recently, she spilled the beans on her journey with BTS, who has the strongest voice and who has improved since the debut and more. During the video, Kim Seong Eun said that she enjoys working with BTS. She said Jin is one of the easiest members to train and also said that he has undeniable talents. Also Read - Throwback to when V confessed of being 'jealous' of Jungkook for THIS reason

Kim Seong Eun also revealed the member who she thought had improved the most since they debuted was V. She could not stop praising V and said that his singing has improved over the years. She even recalled the time the BTS members were training for their track “Fake Love” and said, 'When I first heard the guide for ‘Fake Love,’ I was like, ‘OMG, the song is so good, but the notes are pretty high. Out of the blue, V texted me that he wanted to get extra vocal lessons'. Also Read - UNBELIEVABLE! BTS makes a grand entry into the Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame with 23 feats

Kim even said that V even asked her for extra lessons and then she released how V practices hard. Since the debut of BTS, all the members have improved with their vocals and made ARMY fall in love with them.