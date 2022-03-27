BTS will head to Las Vegas to attend 64th Grammy Awards; here's what you need to know

The popular South Korean pop band BTS members will depart for the United Stated on March 28. The Bangtan boys will be flying to Las Vegas on March 29 to attend their first 64th Grammy Awards on April 3. With this, the handsome boys will set a record for participating in the Grammys for four consecutive years. BTS members have been nominated for Best Pop Duo and Group Performance with “Butter”. Also Read - BTS: ‘Congratulations Jungkook’ trends as his song Stay Alive achieves new feat

BTS' label BIG HIT specified that ARMY will get to enjoy more than BTS' performance on the stage. ARMY has been promised full-on entertainment and they are going gaga over this piece of news. ARMYs cannot keep calm and are looking forward to the grand event.

On the work front, BTS boys will also hold a Permission To Dance concert on April 8-9 and 15-16 at the Las Vegas. But, J-Hope would be missing the event as he was recently confirmed positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine. BIGIT MUSIC shared a statement that read, "We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member j-hope being diagnosed with Covid-19. J-hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited the hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with Covid-19 today morning." J-Hope is planning to take part in the activities scheduled to take place in the next month after his home treatment gets over.