BTS yet again tops the list of highest-earning K-pop idols on YouTube for 2021; can you guess the amount they earned?

The South Korean pop band BTS is loved by all. Well, who does not love these cute-looking BTS boys? Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM, V, and Suga have managed to create a special place in the hearts of the people and made them fall in love with them. Well, do you know how much these BTS boys earn from their YouTube channel which is named Bangtan TV?

On December 12, Forbes released the list of highest-earning K-pop idols and groups on YouTube for the year 2021 and BTS members top the list. The boys are the highest-earning K-pop group on YouTube. Yes, you read that right. According to Forbes, the BTS band earned $16.5 million from their YouTube channel in 2021 and has over 61 million subscribers, and has over 1,000 videos. The massive success of BTS is due to their latest songs Butter, Permission To Dance, and My Universe that was released in 2021.

K-pop girl group Blackpink tops the second position and has earned $11.6 million through their YouTube channel. Blackpink is then followed by NCT Dream which is in the third spot, SEVENTEEN in the fourth place, and GOT7 on the fifth rank.

BTS boys have recently been seen performing at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles. The BTS boys will now prepare for their new album. Their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert will take place in March 2022.