BTS's V performing belly dance in Dubai is a sight to behold for all ARMY – watch video

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook once traveled to Dubai for their summer package special. During their stay in the exotic place, the South Korean pop band BTS members had a gala time indulging in several activities including belly dancing. Also Read - Did you know? With Permission to Dance, BTS now shares this Billboard record along with Drake

A clip from BTS 2016 Summer Package is going viral on social media, wherein the BTS members were seen having dinner together when a group of belly dancers came to perform for them. During that time, BTS member V was asked to join the group and he obliged. The other BTS members cheered for him. Also Read - BTS: From penning his own life in songs to facial piercings, 7 new things we came to know about Jungkook in 2021

V wore the hip belt and was all set to showcase his skills. He started showcasing his dance moves. The members were busy shooting his dance moves. Jungkook even screamed, "Oh yeah!" while, J-Hope said, "You did great." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Raj Kundra used to earn Rs 6-8 lakh daily through adult film business REVEALS Mumbai Crime Branch; Salman Khan has a SECRET wife Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai?

BTS's two popular songs Butter and Permission to Dance debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100.