ESA joins BTS ARMY and Coldplay fans on the My Universe frenzy

ARMY is going crazy with stunning pictures of outer space, galaxies, the milky way and much more for a couple of days now. BTS fans are going gaga over a new song titled 'My Universe' by Coldplay and Bangtan boys. Well, the European Space Agency (ESA) has decided to jump on the bandwagon and their decision has left all the fans much excited. The space agency shared images from across the universe along with the song's lyrics as their caption.

The space agency shared the this week's top pictures along with the newly released song and they captioned the post as, 'And you (you), you are (you are) #myUniverse, And you make my world light up inside'. ESA even tagged both Coldplay and BTS bands. The ESA's reference to the song has added much need buzz to it. Several fans believe that it should be adopted as an 'anthem'. The post was retweeted by Coldplay on their social media.

Take a look at the breathtaking pictures -

Like this is how universe comes together even though we come from different sides ?? #MyUniverse https://t.co/agCW4Fs6R8 — ⟭⟬??????⁷ ⟬⟭ MY UNIVERSE is COLDTAN ?? (@praseeda_here) September 27, 2021

Why I felt so happy even ESA ..this song is really relatable..?????? Thank you..@coldplay @BTS_twt https://t.co/VIgiacyOA8 — cath (@cathcuddle) September 26, 2021

Universe aligns when legends collaborate ✊? https://t.co/21micTijpl — Sia⁷ is screaming (@ParkSexyJimini) September 26, 2021

The South Korean pop band boys joined hands with the legendary UK band for the song which is part of Coldplay’s album 'Music of Spheres'. Since their collaboration was announced, fans across the globe were seen changing their profile pictures into colourful galaxy backgrounds.

The song showcases the personalities of both the bands and also highlights their vocals. The two groups have released a lyric video of the song along with a documentary. The official video will soon be released.