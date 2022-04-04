The 64th Grammy Awards happened today, April 4 and the prestigious award ceremony is being held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony is being hosted by Trevor Noah. BTS, Silk Sonic, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, Olivia Rodrigo, and many more will be seen setting the stage on fire with their electrifying performances at the Grammys 2022. Here is the full list of Grammys 2022 winners list, take a look - Also Read - BTS: Snoop Dogg CONFIRMS his collaboration with Bangtan Boys and ARMY is thrilled – read tweets
Record of the Year
ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Album of the Year
We Are – Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open (Winner)
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo (Winner)
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – Anyone
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License (Winner)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco – Lonely
BTS – Butter
Coldplay – Higher Power
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale (Winner)
Norah Jones – 'Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson – That's Life
Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol – Alive (Winner)
Tiësto – the Business
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Black Coffee – Subconsciously (Winner)
Illenium – Fallen Embers
Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin'
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls (Winner)
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC – Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones – Ohms
Foo Fighters – Making a Fire (Winner)
Best Metal Performance
Deftones – Genesis
Dream Theater – The Alien (Winner)
Gojira – Amazonia
Mastodon – Pushing the Tides
Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Best Rock Song
Weezer – All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon – The Bandit
Mammoth WVH – Distance
Paul McCartney – Find My Way
Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War (Winner)
Best Rock Album
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight (Winner)
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddy's Home (Winner)
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
H.E.R. – Damage
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open (Winner)
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings (Winner)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
H.E.R. – Fight for You (Winner)
Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. – Damage
SZA – Good Days
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open (Winner)
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table for Two (Winner)
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane (Winner)
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail (Winner)
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King's Disease II
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost (Winner)
Kanye West – Donda
Best Country Solo Performance
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave (Winner)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood – If I Didn't Love You
Brothers Osborne – Younger Me (Winner)
Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris – Chasing After You
Elle King, Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
Best Country Song
Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – Cold (Winner)
Thomas Rhett – Country Again
Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over (Winner)
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides (Winner)
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott Atunde – Sackodougou
Kenny Barron – Kick Those Feet
Jon Batiste – Bigger Than Us
Terence Blanchard – Absence
Chick Corea – Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) (Winner)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – Generations
Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato – Flor
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab (Winner)
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul
Terence Blanchard Featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline (Winner)
Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band LIVE
Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live At Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force – Dear Love
Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver (Winner)
Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror (Winner)
Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story
Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency
Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Dante Bowe, Steffany Gretzinger, Chandler Moore – Voice Of God
Dante Bowe – Joyful
Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help
CeCe Winans – Never Lost (Winner)
Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music – Wait On You
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby – We Win
H.E.R., Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
Chandler Moore, KJ Scriven – Man Of Your Word
CeCe Winans – Believe For It (Winner)
Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine – Jireh
Best Gospel Album
Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live At The Ryman
Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live In LA
CeCe Winans – Believe For It (Winner)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Natalie Grant – No Stranger
Israel, New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2
Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells – Citizen Of Heaven (Live)
Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement (Winner)
Best Roots Gospel Album
Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone With My Faith
Gaither Vocal Band – That's Gospel, Brother
Ernie Haase, Signature Sound – Keeping On
The Isaacs – Songs For The Times
Carrie Underwood – My Savior (Winner)
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó (Winner)
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo (Winner)
J Balvin – Jose
Karol G – KG0516
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Bomba Estéreo – Deja
Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes – Origen (Winner)
Nathy Peluso – Calambre
C. Tangana – El Madrileño
Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80's (Winner)
Mon Laferte – Seis
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing! (Winner)
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena
Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas
Tony Succar – Live in Peru
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – Cry (Winner)
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry (Winner)
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons (Winner)
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart (Winner)
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler's Blues
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying (Winner)
Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Watson – Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram – 662 (Winner)
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They're Calling Me Home (Winner)
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa – My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kalani Pe'a – Kau Ka Pe'a (Winner)
Best Reggae Album
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence (Winner)
Spice – 10
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat (Winner)
Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself
Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà
Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo – Blewu
WizKid Featuring Tems – Essence
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature *WINNER*
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best Children's Music Album
123 Andrés – Actívate
1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe
Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future
Falu – A Colorful World (Winner)
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids
Best Spoken Word Album
LeVar Burton – Aftermath
Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis (Winner)
J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago
Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman – 8:46
Barack Obama – A Promised Land
Best Comedy Album
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK (Winner)
Lewis Black – Thanks For Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given
Best Musical Theater Album
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers
Girl From the North Country
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical (Winner)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In The Heights
One Night In Miami…
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Winner)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Bridgerton
Dune
The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
The Queen's Gambit (Winner)
Soul (Winner)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – Agatha All Along
Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me (Winner)
P!nk – All I Know So Far
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am
Leslie Odom, Jr. – Speak Now
Best Instrumental Composition
Brandee Younger – Beautiful Is Black
Tom Nazziola – Cat and Mouse Vince Mendoza – Concerto for Orchestra: Finale
Arturo O'Farrill – Dreaming in Lions
Lyle Mays – Eberhard (Winner)
Best Recording Package
Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot / American Girls
Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – Carnage
2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group, the Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang (Winner)
Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison
Soul of Ears – Zeta
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marías – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale (Winner)
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff (Winner)
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) (Winner)
PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd
Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier (Winner)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys – Alicia (Winner)
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9
Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Jennifer Koh – Alone Together (Winner)
Simone Dinnerstein – An American Mosaic
Augustin Hadelich – Bach: Sonatas & Partitas
Gil Shaham Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos
Mark Grgić – Mak Bach
Curtis Stewart – Of Power
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Laura Strickling – Confessions
Will Liverman – Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers
Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman – Mythologies (Winner)
Joyce DiDonato – Schubert: Winterreise
Jamie Barton – Unexpected Shadows
Best Classical Compendium
Agave & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – A New World, A New Canon
Michael Tilson Thomas – Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra
Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum – Cerrone: The Arching Path
Chick Corea – Plays
Amy Andersson – Women Warriors – The Voices of Change (Winner)
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Andy Akiho – Akiho: Seven Pillars
Louis Andriessen – Andriessen: The Only One
Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore – Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
Jon Batiste – Batiste: Movement 11′
Caroline Shaw – Shaw: Narrow Sea (Winner)
Best Music Video
AC/DC – Shot in the Dark
Jon Batiste – Freedom (Winner)
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar – Peaches
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Best Music Film
Bo Burnham – Inside
David Byrne – David Byrne's American Utopia
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Various Artists – Summer of Soul (Winner)