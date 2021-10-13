Happy birthday Jimin: MOST expensive things owned by the BTS singer and songwriter

BTS member Jimin turns a year older today (October 13) and is one of the popular singers and songwriters of the South Korean group. The 26-year-old young lad has a long list of expensive things that he owns. Jimin's net worth is reportedly said to be $20 million. Also Read - BTS ARMY, Are you a Jimin bias? Take this FUN quiz!

Jimin's earrings come through various sources including sold-out concerts, endorsements, hit albums, shares in stocks, songs trending at the top of the charts, special appearances on several shows, and much more. According to the reports, the BTS singer wore an outfit worth Rs 1,65,676 for a live stream. His shirt jacket was worth $1,450, and his Gucci slippers were worth $790. Also Read - Happy Birthday Jimin: From banners to stadium turning purple, here's how ARMY is celebrating BTS' Mochi's special day in Seoul, India and other countries

Also Read - Happy Birthday Jimin: From his childhood, to his teen years, debut and most loved looks - BTS' Park Jimin's most iconic moments in pictures

Moreover, he wore a Saint Laurent bomber jacket to the AMAs in 2017 which reportedly cost around $4223. He wore a black suede jacket for a Billboard cover photoshoot worth $5754.

Jimin is often appreciated for his quirky style and impeccable fashion sense. He manages to turn heads in style with his killer looks. Jimin believes in investing money into properties and bought an apartment in South Korea’s Nine One Hannam reportedly worth $5.7 million. He also owns another flat which cost $3.9 million.

Recently, BTS Indian fan base collected over ₹1.5 lakh funds to donate towards a cause ahead of Jimin's birthday. According to Hindustan Times, the Indian fans of BTS said, “We donate to a cause for members’ birthdays every year. It has become a tradition for us. We try to support new causes each time and also try to pick causes that resonate with us based on what we see happening around us or what we think would be a good project to pick up.”