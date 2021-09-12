Happy birthday RM: Here's why BTS leader Kim Namjoon changed his stage name from Rap Monster to RM

The popular South Korean pop band BTS leader RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon turned 27 on September 12. He was the first one to be recruited into the group and since then he has led everyone. He was launched with the stage name Rap Monster. Also Read - RM birthday special: BTS leader's CEO Namjoon avatar is so HOT that it'll take your breath away - view pics

In 2017, Kim announced that he would drop using Rap Monster and would use the name RM instead. A letter was posted in BTS' official fan cafe, wherein Kim explained that RM seems more in accordance with the music's he's aiming to create and also provides a wider spectrum.

"I've been promoting under the name Rap Monster for about five years, since the end of 2012. It was a stage name that I naturally came to be called among our company family members and my members, after a line in a song I'd made as a trainee, and I think I became very fond of it. But once I started promoting, the name 'BTS's Rap Monster' was a bit long, and I've become keenly aware of the fact that it's become different from [what I want] to put at the front of the music I've made for the past five years, and the music I want to share in the future. At some point, I started introducing myself as Rapmon or RM, rather than the full name Rap Monster. So I'd like to change the name I use for promotions to 'RM,' which I think is more in accordance with the music I'm aiming for and also has a wider spectrum. Since I've already released some music and mixtapes as RM, I think that some fans will have already guessed this. I thought about this carefully for a long while, because I want to make music for a long time in the future with an unrestricted and open mind and view. It's possible that it's a bit awkward to be changing my stage name, which I've been called since before my debut, and you may feel like it's unfamiliar. However, I would be sincerely grateful if you would welcome me after I've started with a new name following a long time of consideration" he wrote.

As RM turns a year older, ARMY has been showering him with immense love and wishes. RM took to Twitter and shared three pictures of himself along with a sweet note wherein he thanked his fans for their love.