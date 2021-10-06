Here's why Shawn Mendes said that BTS ARMY ‘Stole’ his fandom name

Shawn Mendes and the South Korean pop stars have large fan bases across the globe. The BTS ARMY stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth while, Mendes’ fan base is known as Mendes Army. Mendes took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair and joked that BTS ARMY 'stole' his fandome name. Vanity Fair posted a segment on YouTube of Mendes and at the end of the video he was asked about his fandom sharing the same name as BTS fans. “Well… obviously stole that from us,” Mendes said. Also Read - BTS In The Soop 2 Teaser: Away from the hustle of city life, Jungkook and Kim Taehyung describe the forest as a 'safe place' and time for 'healing'

Mendes then laughed and said, "That was a joke, BTS ARMY." He futher added saying, "We're allies. You know? I like to think we're allies. BTS, big fans. I'm thinking our armies are on similar pages."

Later, the host asked Mendes if BTS follow him on Instagram and the latter said, "BTS? They do. I think. I can't confirm or deny." The singer-songwriter was asked is his ARMY intense than the BTS ARMY? The singer said, "Probably not. I don't know what fan base is."

BTS members including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and Mendes met at the 2017 American Music Awards, wherein the Bangtan boys performed on their song 'DNA'. The boys appeared in a BTS episode wherein they revealed that Mendes met them at the award show. “We should… I would love to get together with you guys and do some writing and whatever and sing some stuff,” Mendes told the members of BTS and RM, V said “Of course.”