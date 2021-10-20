Hey Army, BTS all set to open the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour - here's all you need to know about it

Well, here is a piece of good news for all ARMY's out there. On October 18, Los Angeles-based 102.7 KIIS FM has announced that BTS would be performing the opening act at their 2021 Jingle Ball tour. Isn't this just amazing? What can be best than the Bangtan boys starting the year with a bang? Also Read - After rumours of V and Jimin's Friends song being included in Marvel’s Eternals, ARMY shares 5 more BTS songs they feel are perfect for the MCU

The 'Jingle Ball Tour' is a music festival which will be held by iHeartRadio. The K-pop stars are scheduled to perform their songs including Dynamite and Butter at the tour. The seven boys will be seen performing alongside other stars of the music industry such as and Lil Nas X. Apart from BTS, there will be other superstars who will also be seen gracing the set with their performances like Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, The Kid Laroi, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Tiktok star Dixie D'Amelio.

Earlier in 2019, BTS has performed 'Boy with Luv' featuring Halsey, Mic Drop, and Make It Right at the tour. The BTS is all set to surprise their ARMY with their in-person concert which will be held at SoFi Stadium on the 27, 28, and December 1 and 2 in Los Angeles.

Last night, BTS' Suga unveiled a remix for the popular collaborative track ‘My Universe’, and ARMYs are loving it. What are your thoughts? Are you excited?