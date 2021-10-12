Jimin's net worth, most expensive things owned will leave ARMY stunned

The popular South Korean pop band singer Jimin will turn a year older on October 13. The singer will turns 26 years old has always managed to woo everyone with his exceptional talent. Jimin has worked hard and has created a niche for himself in the music industry. Also Read - BTS: Did you know this BIG aspect that makes Jimin different from all the other Bangtan Boys?

Jimin's net worth will leave you stunned Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer's net worth is $20 million reportedly and he is the only K-pop idol who has topped the individual Idol Brand Reputation Ranking 19 times in a row.

Jimin reportedly wore an outfit worth Rs 1,65,676 for a live stream once? His shirt jacket cost around $1,450 and his slippers from Gucci were worth $790. According to reports the singer also recently bought an apartment in South Korea's Nine One Hannam worth $5.7 million.

According to the reports, Jimin has shares in Hybe and has also earned himself several titles including Japan's 'Generation Z role model' and 'Sold out Star!' The handsome singer has written nine songs which include 'Promise' and 'Friends'.

