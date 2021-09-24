John Cena REVEALS his go-to music playlist while filming The Suicide Squad and BTS ARMY can relate to this

John Cena recently revealed that BTS was his go-to music while he was filming his DCEU debut, The Suicide Squad. The actor has always told that he is a big fan of K-pop. John Cena has always said that BTS is one of his favourite musical artists and also revealed how BTS ARMY has influenced his life and helped with his vulnerability. BTS band consists of seven members including Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V who have managed to win millions of hearts with their music. Also Read - BTS In The SOOP Season 2 gets ARMY excited for THIS reason

The professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has recently revealed that the South Korean pop band BTS playlist was his go-to music while he was shooting for his film. In an interview with Television Critics Association for TCA21, the handsome hunk said that he 'was just in a phase when he listened to BTS'.

Check out the tweets -

"I was just in a phase where I listened to BTS," Cena says when asked about this BTS playlist for SUICIDE SQUAD. #TCA21 pic.twitter.com/O0p6RRvnbc — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, James Gunn said that Peacemaker's soundtrack made him excited about after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.1, at the panel at TCA21. The Suicide Squad got released this year and John Cena essayed the role of a rogue vigilante Peacemaker who was recruited by Amanda Waller to join Task Force X aka Suicide Squad. The fans loved the character and now the makers of the film are planning a spin-off series titled Peacemaker. The series will star F9 actor and will be created by James Gunn.