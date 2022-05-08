Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's defamation case: Pirates of the Caribbean actor receives gifts from fans as he exits courtroom [WATCH VIDEO]

is currently embroiled in a defamation suit against ex-wife . The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has sued Amber for defamation claiming that a 2018 article she wrote for Washington Post damaged his career. A new video shows fans showering love on the actor as he exits from the courtroom. His fans gave him gifts, cards, bouquets, and a treasure chest post his court session. Johnny was seen waving to his fans from inside the car and was thankful for their love. Also Read - Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's intimate scene from The Rum Diary goes viral amidst trial; netizens call it 'The kiss that costed 60 million dollars'

Watch the video -

Fans often gather near the gate of the courthouse in Virginia to catch a glimpse of Johnny and Amber. Recently, social media influencer JessVal Ortiz, shared an Instagram Reel and showcased how Johnny's fans were waiting for him. JessVal captioned the post, "That. Was. Wild."

For the uninitiated, Amber spoke about being a victim of domestic abuse, due to which Johnny's role in the Pirates of the Caribbean film was put on hold. He was then replaced by the Fantastic Beasts film series.

On the personal front, Johnny and Amber met in 2011 during the shoot of The Rum Diary. In 2015, the two walked down the aisle and got divorced two years later.