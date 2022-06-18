recently shared new pictures from her romantic beach getaway with Pete Davidson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared snaps of swimming pictures which were clicked beautifully by her better half. The SKIMS mogul and Pete are spending quality time in Tahiti. Kim shared an album of her travel diary and we must say these pictures are a treat to the eyes. In the picture, Pete was seen clicking a selfie of himself with Kim with a breathtaking view. In another picture, Kim was seen enjoying kayaking. From enjoying a beach day together to striking poses on Kayak, both Kim and Pete enjoyed themselves to the fullest. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Recap: Amber Heard, Johnny Depp fight continues; BTS hiatus; Zendaya-Tom Holland pregnancy reports

She captioned the post, "Stranded." Fans are going gaga over the immense love the couple share for each other. The netizens have flooded the comments sections with emojis. One user wrote, "Congrats on finding someone you can enjoy life with!"

Take a look at her pictures -

Kim even called Pete the 'the best photographer' as she shared a bunch of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. Kim had even shared pictures wherein she donned a black bikini set and posed for the pictures. Moreover, the couple even shared a kiss as they were seen enjoying Kayaking.

On the personal front, Kim was formerly married to and the two are parents to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.