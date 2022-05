Sophie Turner and her husband singer Joe Jonas made a glam entry at the Met Gala today. The Game of Thrones actress who was last seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the Academy Awards was seen flaunting her baby bump in style at the Met Gala 2022. The actress made her second public appearance and managed to turn heads in style with her fashion sense. The X-Men star looked ravishing in a black embellished gown, while husband Joe looked handsome in a black-white tuxedo suit. The two complimented each other quite well and were seen holding hands as they arrived at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Amber Heard fires PR team after trial against Johnny Depp; BTS concert in Pakistan, Met Gala 2022 details and more

The two have been dating since 2016 and they walked down the aisle after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas in 2019. The two had a second wedding on June 29, 2019. Both Joe and Sophie became parents in July 2020 and became parents to their baby girl Willa. The couple announced their second pregnancy in March.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that “Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child. They both have siblings and didn’t want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family. The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday as well as the pregnancy.”