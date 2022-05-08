Mike Hagerty aka Mr. Treeger from Friends passes away at 67

Hollywood actor Mike Hagerty, who was best known for his role as Mr. Treeger in Friends passed away at the age of 67. The cause of his death is still unknown. Somebody Somewhere co-star Bridget Everett revealed the news of Mike Hagerty's death and left fans shocked. Bridget shared a picture of Mike along with a heartbreaking note and wrote, “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." Also Read - BTS: Here's how Jimin reacted to a fan's comment on his song Friends being part of Marvel's Eternals

Take a look at his post - Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS submits Butter as its first official entry for Grammy Awards 2022, Gwyneth Paltrow shares sex advice for her teenage kids and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Everett (@bridgeteverett)

Within no time, several fans and stars from Hollywood paid tribute to the actor. Sara Jessica Parker wrote, “No. No. No. no. Oh terrible loss and k will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years." Several fans remembered his scenes from Friends. Also Read - FRIENDS star Gunther aka James Michael Tyler passes away at the age of 59 after battling cancer; Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc and others mourn his demise

Here's what they wrote -

You'll always be remembered, Mr. Treeger. May your family and friends feel our love! Thank u for everything! Rest in peace. ❤? pic.twitter.com/Gy2mMdC865 — Maria Luísa (@maluumedeiros_) May 7, 2022

One of my favorite Friends episodes was when Joey taught Mr. Treeger to dance. Thanks for the wonderful memories! #RIPMikeHagerty #Friends https://t.co/wIPCJgExg1 pic.twitter.com/eCA7inh4nB — Stephanie Meidas Mighty (@Islandgirlpixie) May 6, 2022

I'm very sorry to hear that character actor Mike Hagerty has passed away. It was so funny when his character Treeger on Friends mocked Rachel for being daddy's little princess. — Ben hearts Betty White forever (@PurpleSpice4) May 6, 2022

Sad to hear of the passing of Mike Hagerty. Always enjoyed his appearances as Treeger. He was more than just a big potato with arms, and legs, and a head. pic.twitter.com/lMauhjl2SF — The One With All The Wrestling (@FriendsWrestle) May 6, 2022

A channel behind Somebody Somewhere also issued a statement and wrote, “We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty. A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in Somebody Somewhere showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends", according to The Hollywood Reporter.