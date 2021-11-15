MTV European Music Awards 2021: BTS wins multiple titles, Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits shines, Justin Bieber fans disappointed; check the complete list of winners

Recently, MTV European Music Awards was held on Sunday and popular Hollywood stars won big. Korean pop sensation BTS and British singer-songwriter and others received prestigious awards for various categories. BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop, and Biggest Fans. But, the Bangtan Boys were not present at the award function to collect their awards.

Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for 'Bad Habits'. Italian rock band and 2021 won Best Rock, Colombian singer Maluma won Best Latin, YUNGBLUD won the award for Best Alternative. Singer did not win any awards. During the award acceptance speech, Damiano David said: "We also want to say that people usually told us that we were not going to make it with our music - well, I guess you were wrong."

Moreover, the host and performer Saweetie won the Best New award, while won Best Hip-Hop and Olivia Rodrigo won Best Push. The Best Collaboration award went to Doja Cat ft. SZA for 'Kiss Me More', while won Best Electronic and Billie Eilish.

FULL LIST OF 2021 MTV EMA WINNERS

Best Artist

Ed Sheeran

Best Pop

BTS

Best Song

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Best Video

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Best New

Saweetie

Best Electronic

David Guetta

Best Rock

Måneskin

Best Alternative

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Maluma

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

Best Group

BTS

Best Push

Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans

BTS

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Amir Ashour

Matthew Blaise

Sage Dolan-Sandrino

Erika Hilton

Viktória Radványi

2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS

Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Australian Act – Ruel

Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi

Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny

Best French Act – Amel Bent

Best German Act – Badmómzjay

Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah

Best India Act – DIVINE

Best Italian Act – Aka 7even

Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel

Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46

Best Korea Act – Aespa

Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán

Best Latin America-South Act – Tini

Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra

Best New Zealand Act – Teeks

Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)

Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow

Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra

Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih

Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)

Best Spanish Act – Aitana

Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears

Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix

Best U.S. Act –