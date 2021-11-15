MTV European Music Awards 2021: BTS wins multiple titles, Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits shines, Justin Bieber fans disappointed; check the complete list of winners

Recently, MTV European Music Awards was held on Sunday and popular Hollywood stars won big. Korean pop sensation BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and others received prestigious awards for various categories. BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop, and Biggest Fans. But, the Bangtan Boys were not present at the award function to collect their awards.
Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for 'Bad Habits'. Italian rock band and 2021 won Best Rock, Colombian singer Maluma won Best Latin, YUNGBLUD won the award for Best Alternative. Singer Justin Bieber did not win any awards. During the award acceptance speech, Damiano David said: "We also want to say that people usually told us that we were not going to make it with our music - well, I guess you were wrong."
Moreover, the host and performer Saweetie won the Best New award, while Nicki Minaj won Best Hip-Hop and Olivia Rodrigo won Best Push. The Best Collaboration award went to Doja Cat ft. SZA for 'Kiss Me More', while David Guetta won Best Electronic and Billie Eilish.
FULL LIST OF 2021 MTV EMA WINNERS
Best Artist
Ed Sheeran
Best Pop
BTS
Best Song
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Best Video
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Best Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Best New
Saweetie
Best Electronic
David Guetta
Best Rock
Måneskin
Best Alternative
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Maluma
Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
Best Group
BTS
Best Push
Olivia Rodrigo
Biggest Fans
BTS
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
MTV EMA Generation Change Award
Amir Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktória Radványi
2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS
Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Australian Act – Ruel
Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi
Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando
Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny
Best French Act – Amel Bent
Best German Act – Badmómzjay
Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah
Best India Act – DIVINE
Best Italian Act – Aka 7even
Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel
Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46
Best Korea Act – Aespa
Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán
Best Latin America-South Act – Tini
Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra
Best New Zealand Act – Teeks
Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)
Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow
Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra
Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih
Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)
Best Spanish Act – Aitana
Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears
Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix
Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift