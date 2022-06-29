Nick Jonas tries to do belly dancing with Shakira; wife Priyanka Chopra's reaction will leave you ROFL

cannot stop herself from laughing hard after watching her husband Nick Jonas attempt belly dancing just like . Nick also agreed with his ladylove that he does not have the moves for it. He was grateful as his wife awarded him an 'A for his efforts.' The International global star Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a video of her husband Nick attempting the belly dance. The musician who is seen as a co-judge on NBC show Dancing With Myself was challenged to perform a belly dance by his co-judge, Shakira in 'Belly Roll Challenge.' Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and more celebs who trolled Kareena Kapoor Khan in the meanest way possible

In the video, Shakira was seen saying, "You know I would pay to see Nick Jonas do a belly roll." Shakira can be seen giving a tutorial to Nick and the handsome musician was unsuccessful in trying to copy her moves. He told her, "You see my body doesn't do that."

Watch the video -

Moreover, Nick also shared the video on his Instagram and captioned it, "The difference when your hips don't lie vs when your hips DO lie." Priyanka later shared Nick's post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "A for effort baby," along with emoticons. Recently, the couple took some time off from their schedule for a quick getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands. They even shared pictures from their mini-holiday and captioned them, "@nickjonas #islandgirl #photodump."

Priyanka and Nick are spending quality time with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.