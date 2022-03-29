Actor recently offered an apology publicly on Monday to for slapping the comedian during the Oscars. Smith took to his Instagram on Monday and issued a public apology for Rock. For the uninitiated, Smith was named the best actor and he walked up on the stage during the ceremony and suddenly hit Rock over a joke about his wife 's hair. Pinkett suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss and she appeared on the awards night with a shaved head. During the 94th Academy Awards, the comedian Rock said that Pinkett appeared ready to star in "G.I. Jane 2" a sequel to the film as a female soldier who has a shaved head. After slapping Rock, Smith returned to his seat and shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth." He then accepted his award and apologized to the academy and not Rock. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars row, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt opens up on his wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt and more

Recently, Smith has issued an apology to Chris for his behavior and took it to his Instagram. He wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally." He further added saying, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will".

Take a look at his post -

On Monday, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Will's actions and also launched an inquiry into his slapping of Chris. They even stated as per the news agency AP, read as,“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”