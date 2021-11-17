BTS members respond to worried ARMY's 'Have a Safe Flight' in the cutest possible manner - view posts

The popular South Korean pop band BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recently travelled to the US. The Bangtan Boys shared messages and pictures for ARMY. RM shared a series of photos and captioned them as, "I will go to all the students tomorrow, fighting!" Well, the students of South Korea will appear for their college entrance exams on Thursday. Also Read - ARMY gets a chance to visit BTS' 'In The SOOP 2' house; shares experience by posting pictures

다녀오겠습니다

내일 모든 수험생 분들도 화이팅 !! pic.twitter.com/TVoRsmVhqL — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 17, 2021

Later, Jin shared a cute message for their fans and wrote, "I'll go." Within no time, J-Hope shared a selfie from the flight and wrote, "I'll go well." Jimin was quick to write, "I will go well (smiling emoji)". V also shared a selfie picture with Jin and wrote, "We're leaving. Gonna come back soon!"

The BTS members were snapped at the Incheon International airport and they looked handsome as ever. Their style was on-point and their fashion sense is impeccable. Jin wore a grey long coat over and paired it with a white T-shirt and black pants. Suga and Jungkook wore all-black attire, while J-Hope sported a black blazer with black pants and a printed yellow scarf.

RM, the leader wore a black long coat over a white turtleneck and black pants and Jimin wore a green coloured coat over a black T-shirt and pants. V, the cutie opted for beige attire.

ARMY is quite excited as their fav band will soon perform at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMA) on their popular and hit song 'Butter' along with Megan Thee Stallion. The boys have been nominated in four categories at the awards show. The concert Permission to Dance in LA is scheduled to take place on November 27-28 and December 1-2 at the SoFi Stadium.