finally wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series, Citadel which is the Amazon Prime series that has been produced by Russo Brothers. The diva was busy shooting in Atlanta, US for quite some time now. Recently, the gorgeous actress shared a beautiful video that summed up her experience on the sets of Citadel.

In the video, Priyanka is seen getting a warm welcome on the first day on the Citadel set. The diva received a bouquet and looked ravishing in a red dress. In the next clip, Priyanka is seen driving the customized car that has been gifted to her by her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka was seen enjoying the car ride with her pet Diana. In the video, we could see Priyanka's chair with her name on it and her vanity van.

Priyanka captioned the post, "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel." Fans could not hold their excitement levels as they flooded the comments section. A fan wrote, "Can't wait to see the ambitious show and meet Nadia," while another commented, "Yayyyyyy can't wait until I'm able to watch it!!!"

Citadel stars Priyanka and Richard Madden in main roles. Apart from this, PeeCee also has Hollywood films like Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me. She will be soon seen in 's film Jee Le Zaraa.