Pushpa X BTS: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava is unmissable – watch

The K-pop boys band BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and enjoy huge fans following across the globe. Well, the desi BTS fans are known for their creative fan editors. Earlier, ARMYs gave seen their fave BTS members dancing to several Bollywood songs, including Chunari Chunari and Kamariya. Well, now a new fan edit of BTS members grooving to 's Pushpa item song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is going viral on social media. Pushpa film stars and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and the movie became a blockbuster. In the video which is shared by a popular Instagram page named qualiteaposts shows the hit Telugu song merged with the video of BTS' Boy With Luv video. The video was captioned as, "BTS doesn't follow the beat, the beat follows BTS. The 't' in BTS stands for Tollywood."

Within no time, the video grabbed a lot of attention with its fab edit skills. ARMYs flooded the comments section and poured love to the mix video. A user commented "LMAO it fits so well," while another user wrote, "I've watched it like 8 times already. It's so so so satisfying." "Somebody show this to Hobi I know for a fact he will love this," another fan said.

Samantha's item song from Pushpa Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava became an instant hit among viewers. Fans of Samantha praised her hot dancing moves in the video. Reportedly, the actress charged Rs 5 crore for the song.

Talong about BTS, the members have taken a break from their busy schedules and are enjoying their quality time with their families. Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook finished their Permission To Dance On Stage In LA and took some time off.