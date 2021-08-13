Shahid Kapoor’s wifey Mira Rajput is a BTS fan and we got proof

Bollywood's handsome hunk 's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and often keeps sharing her pictures on it. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she is seen performing several stretches. She captioned the post as, “Breathe.Stretch.Release”. Mira played the popular BTS song ‘life goes on’ as a background score for the video and also penned a motivational note along with the video. She wrote, Some days are great and some days you just need to res(e)t yourself, mentally and physically. Does not matter if you’re perfect. What matters is that you show up”. Also Read - Ed Sheeran doesn’t want his daughter to be a singer – know why

Her fans took to her comment section and wrote, "Woww amazing BTS", while others shared purple heart emoticons. This clip is a proof that Mira is a fan of the popular South Koran pop band BTS like all of us.

Watch the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira shared few pictures of herself dressed in beautiful outfits. She captioned the post as, "Husband appreciation post. Clicks great photos." Within no time, her husband Shahid Kapoor commented saying, "She so pretty … why haaaan". Their fans flooded the comments section and praised them.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently filming for his first web series which is being directed by ‘The Family Man’ creators Raj and DK starring . He will be seen in Jersey film which is a remake of a Telugu film alongside .