The BTS song that you should listen to based on your zodiac sign and what does it mean

The popular South Korean pop band has a song that fits every mood and that goes well with every zodiac sign! Take a look. Also Read - BTS decode and make BIG reveals about their first in-person interaction with Megan Thee Stallion

Aries

Aries is brave, comfortable leading their way, share their opinions without any discomfort. “N.O” is the perfect sign for Aries. This song encourages young people to follow their dreams instead of other people deciding their date. Also Read - My Universe: BTS and Coldplay pose together ahead of their song's release; Bangtan Boys come up with a special gift for the rock band

Taurus Also Read - BTS' Kim Taehyung captures the imagination of the art world with murals, sculptures and graffiti capturing his angelic looks — read deets

People with this sun sign have a great taste of everything. “Home” is the perfect song for Taurus as this song is about being with people who make you feel at home.

Gemini

People with this zodiac sign are most curious. “Filter” is the perfect song for Gemini that represents their ability to fit themselves in every situation.

Cancer

People with this sign are quite emotional and care deeply for others. “2! 3!” is the perfect song for Cancers as BTS tells ARMY they can rely on them and they will all enjoy better days together.

Leo

People with this sun sign have warm personalities and are quite creative. “Dynamite” is the perfect song for Leo as one cannot stop themselves from singing this magical song.

Virgo

People with this sun sign are just perfectionists and have passion for their thing. “Best of Me” is the perfect song for Virgo as BTS tells ARMY they are giving their fans the best of them by working hard on the songs.

Libra

People with this sing are easy to get along with. “Make It Right” is the perfect song for them as the song is about making things right.

Scorpio

Scorpios are mysterious, thoughtful and make intense bonds. “Intro: Singularity” is the perfect song for them as it fits their vibe.

Sagittarius

People with this sun sign are often optimistic, adventurous, natural philosophers. “Boyz with Fun” is the perfect song for them as this song is playful and will set your mood.

Capricorn

Capricorns are known for their determination, disciplined behavior. “Dope” is the perfect song for them as it showcases their goal-oriented nature.

Aquarius

People with this sun sign are rebellious, creativity and intelligent. “Permission to Dance” is the perfect song for them as the name suggests Aquarians do not need anyone permission to do what they want.