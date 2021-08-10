Well after ruling the top of Billboard's Hot 100 music charts now BTS 'Butter' settled for fourth place after nine weeks. According to the latest reports, The Kid LAROI and ’s 'Stay' grabbed the top position. Olivia Rodrigo’s 'good 4 u' holds the second position while Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' took the third spot. BTS 'Butter' remains to be everyone's favorite as it grabs the fourth position. While grabs the top fifth spot with his single 'Bad Habits'. Also Read - BTS: Music journalists and chart analysts REVEAL Bangtan Boys and ARMY are not doing anything illegal or unethical to top Billboard Hot 100 chart

Last week, the popular South Korean pop band BTS broke all the records held by Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' as they ruled the first rank and spent nine weeks on top. Well, 'Butter' became the longest-running number 1 single of 2021.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Aug. 14, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 9, 2021

The Global 200 top 10 (chart dated Aug. 14, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 9, 2021

The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated Aug. 14, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 9, 2021

Before this, BTS song 'Butter' fell on the seven ranks before it reclaimed the top spot. Though the song had a drop this week, it still remains to be the flavor of the season. 'Butter' remains at No. 1 on Billboard's Songs of the Summer 2021 chart this week. Apart from that 'Butter' is also the remains as the week's top-selling song along with 'Permission to Dance' that took the second rank.