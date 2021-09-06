The WHOPPING amount that BTS made from YouTube this past year will leave you SHOCKED!

The popular South K-pop band BTS is one of the world’s biggest artists that has managed to win hearts with their spectacular performances. Within no time, the group has so many followers on YouTube who post their debut in 2013. The band boys used to upload behind-the-scenes videos and vlogs on their YouTube channel that helped their ARMY to connect with them. Well, if you are an ARMY you would know that Bangtan Bomb vlogs were a huge hit among viewers. Also Read - BTS Poll: ARMY declares THIS member as the most stylish among the Bangtan Boys - view verdict

BTS music videos are watched around the world and their songs break all records within no time. BTS hit singles such as Dynamite and Butter song broke YouTube viewing records within the first 24 hours of the release.

According to Forbes Korea, BTS has earned a lot of money from YouTube this past year. Their account has 57 million subscribers and over 109.3 billion views. BTS has earned around $16.4 million reportedly. According to Seventeen, BTS's combined net worth is estimated to be $100 million.