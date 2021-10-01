These amazing facts about BTS and Coldplay‘s 'My Universe' music video will BLOW YOUR MIND!

ARMY is going gaga over BTS and Coldplay‘s 'My Universe' music video. The fans are discovering new things in the video every time they watch it. Here is a list of some amazing facts that will leave you spellbound for sure. Also Read - My Universe: Meet the super-hot band members of Supernova7 who played aliens in BTS And Coldplay’s music video

The COVID-19 molecule shown in the video was inspired by the shape of the Novel Coronavirus. The spaceship of the 'Silencers' can be effect by the pandemic. DJ L'Afrique's station has a heart-shaped window and that represents love. Did you know, is long-time support of the Love Button Global Movement, which is a non-profit organization that creates a culture of love.

Moreover, the plants were spray-painted blue to give it an illusion of another world. The video was filmed in The Pools of Castellnou in Rubi, City of Barcelona, Spain, and gave an illusion of a new world. The symbols are from the alien alphabet that was commissioned by Coldplay.