These are BTS' Jungkook's Top 4 dance practice videos that ARMY can never get enough of

BTS' Jungkook is a heartthrob and his dance videos are proof of it. Well, Jungkook is blessed with charming looks and exceptional dancing skills. He manages to win hearts with his charisma as a performer and as a singer.

BTS prepared a dance performance for 2020 MAMA along with a band and team of backup dancers. ARMY cannot get over his hotness quotient in this dance video wherein Jungkook donned an oversized t-shirt with casual pants and tied a ponytail.

In another video, Jungkook can be seen practicing dance for Baepsae and his legendary moves are making ARMY go aww with him. Jungkook's moves from being sexy to being cool will surely make ARMYs fall for him.

In this video, Jungkook was seen practicing dance performance for Butter song in his oversized sweater. In yet another video, Jungkook was seen dancing to Mic Drop and his moves will make females go weak in knees.