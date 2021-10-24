This is how BTS's J-Hope reacted to Jungkook rapping a classic hip hop song – watch video

In episode 154 of BTS’s variety show Run BTS!, the Bangatan boys went to a house to remember the past six years of episodes. The BTS boys including Suga, J-Hope, Jin, V, RM, Jungkook, and Jimin first had a great meal in South Korea. They enjoyed their meal and has the best time ever. Also Read - BTS CONFIRMS leaving Sony Music’s Columbia Records for Universal Music

A new behind-the-scenes clip was released wherein the boys were severed meals along with some impromptu music. Suddenly, while eating, Jungkook started rapping to a Korean hip hop duo Dynamic Duo's 2005 song "Go Back," featuring Choi Jung In. J-Hope's reaction to Jungkook's impromptu rapping was hilarious. J-Hope stopped eating mid-bite as he heard Jungkook's rap and focused on it. He didn't expect the maknae to know the classic song.

Watch the clip here -