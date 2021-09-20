Tottenham Hotspur football star Son Heung Min is in awe of BTS; calls V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jungkook 'national heroes'

World-famous South Korean footballer Son Heung Min who is currently playing for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur named South Korean pop band BTS as 'national heroes'. Well, in an interview with a British entertainer, the famous footballer praised BTS and the Bangtan boys. Also Read - When BTS' Jungkook pretended to be a cameraman in an 'Epic' hide-and-seek game with Aston Kutcher – watch here

In an interview with a British entertainer, Son Heung Min revealed that he is a fan of BTS. "Literally, I'm a big fan of BTS," he said. He even went on to explain the ex-factor that makes the BTS group so special. He even said that 'I think [BTS are] also national heroes.'

Son called BTS success on social media incredible and says that the way they have done things for Korea makes him 'really proud and really happy'. He even said that he is quite grateful for their success in bringing Korean culture to the spotlight. Son Heung Min could not stop gushing about BTS and how he is proud of them. The soccer star says, "I'm a big fan of them; I hope they keep doing well."

In an interview with Volvo Korea earlier this year, Son said that BTS have made history in the UK too and said that he sees Bangtan boys as a support system. 'They’ve become somewhat of a support system for me, helping me overcome the difficulties of living abroad. I appreciate them and I’m their biggest fan', said Son.

Moreover, BTS has time and again shown support for Son Heung Min. During their show at Wembley Stadium in 2019, RM wore a cap that had 'SON' written on it.

Son Heung Min has been playing since the age of 16 and he moved to Germany to join Hamburger SV. In 2015, the famous footballer signed Tottenham Hotspur for £22 million which made him the most expensive Asian player.