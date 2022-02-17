J-Hope, Jin, , , Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, , , Zoë Kravitz, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from Hollywood. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of Hollywood, you are at the right place. BTS member J-Hope gets his first birthday gifts from Jin, When Priyanka Chopra rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposals, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz open up about their audition for The Batman, Kanye West talks about his mental health struggle, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's new pictures spark pregnancy rumours and other such stories are a part of our trending Hollywood news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Also Read - BTS member J-Hope gets his first birthday gifts from Jin; including a toilet brush made of gold

BTS member J-Hope gets his first birthday gifts from Jin

BTS member J-Hope will turn 29 tomorrow and dance leader of BTS and the MAMA hitmaker shared pics of the gifts sent by Kim Seokjin aka Jin. Jin sent a couple of cakes to J-Hope's residence along with strawberries. There is a toilet brush made of gold. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposals and the 300 star confessed being single while waiting for her

Also read: BTS member J-Hope gets his first birthday gifts from Jin; including a toilet brush made of gold Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS announces Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert, Kanye West takes accountibilty for 'harassing' Kim Kardashian and more

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler got rejected by Priyanka Chopra; here's what happened!

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler was smitten by Priyanka Chopra and had proposed her for marriage. In 2009, Priyanka had hosted a party for Gerard at her Versova residence during the latter's visit to India. During the party, he tried to woo her and was reportedly kneeling down before Priyanka every half an hour and asking her to marry him. "Of course the party was for Gerard who was completely besotted by Priyanka and kept proposing to her every half hour. It's become a standing joke rather a 'kneeling' joke between them. 'Will you marry me?' he knelt and said every half hour while she would burst into laughter. She's clearly not interested on being Mrs Butler," a guest at the party was quoted as saying by TOI.

Also read: Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposals and the 300 star confessed being single while waiting for her

Kanye West opens up on his mental health struggle

Rapper Kanye West spoke about his mental health struggles and revealed that he felt suicidal in the past. The 44-year-old rap star spoke about his mental health struggles in his new Netflix documentary, 'Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy'. He revealed that he told Kid Cudi about his mental health and substance abuse, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Kanye said, "Even me, when I already had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques... (I) would still have moments where I felt like, suicidal, would still have moments where I'm addicted to Percocets and don't even realise it, you know what I'm saying?"

Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner expecting second child?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently got clicked during a recent lunch outing. The couple's latest pictures broke the internet with their pics that sparked pregnancy rumours. Turner was clicked placing her hand on her exposed stomach, and the fans speculated that the two are expecting their second baby together.