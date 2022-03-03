ARMYs sends best wishes for Jungkook on graduation from Global Cyber University and 'President Award', Sophie Turner reportedly expecting second child with husband Joe Jonas, reportedly having the best time with Pete Davidson, sends congratulatory flowers with a note to over her new album titled Love Sux, kidnaps animated Pete Davidson in a music video, and many interesting things took place in the Hollywood industry today. You might have missed some important updates about Hollywood and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the Hollywood film industry. So, below is the list of trending Hollywood news of today… Also Read - BTS: 'Congratulations Jungkook' trends as ARMYs wish the Golden Maknae on graduation from Global Cyber University and 'President Award' – view tweets

BTS: ARMYs congratulates Jungkook on graduation from Global Cyber University and 'President Award' Also Read - BTS: From Taehyung being low-key psychic to Jungkook's need to be patient – Lizzo’s sister Vanessa reads Tarot for the Bangtan Boys and here’s what it say

BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook has graduated from the Global Cyber University and ARMYs are sending in congratulatory messages for him. Not only this, Jungkook has also received an award, a 'President Award' and his fans cannot keep calm. The Global Cyber University's official YouTube channel uploaded the video in which Jungkook is seen thanking for the award and even expressed his feeling on graduation.BTS Jungkook said, "It’s said that graduation is both an ending and a beginning. Perhaps that's why I feel emotional and excited at the same time. I would like to thank the President, the professors and the faculty, and many others. I’d like to congratulate the schoolmates who graduate along with me." Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS wins 'Artist of the Year' at Korean Music Awards 2022, Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumours and more

Also read: BTS: 'Congratulations Jungkook' trends as ARMYs wish the Golden Maknae on graduation from Global Cyber University and 'President Award' – view tweets

Kanye West kidnaps animated Pete Davidson in a music video

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend Pete Davidson's rivalry has grabbed everyone's attention. Kanye recently produced an animated music video for his song 'Eazy' with The Game wherein he can be seen kidnapping and burying Pete. West shared the same on his Instagram page on Wednesday and in the black and white video, he can be seen rapping. Later in the video, the rapper is shown placing a sack over the head of a figure looking like Davidson.

Sophie Turner reportedly expecting second child with husband Joe Jonas

According to reports, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second child. The two are parents to a 1-year-old daughter Willa. Turner's pregnancy speculations started in Feb when a picture of her cradling her tummy went viral on the internet. Both Joe and Sophie started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. The two walked down the aisle in Las Vegas in May 2019. Their daughter arrived in July 2020.

Kim Kardashian declared legally single by a court judge on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian was recently declared legally single by a judge after she filed for a request which got granted. Well, reportedly Kim is relieved with the court order and is all ready to put the divorce matter with Kanye West behind and move forward in life with Pete Davidson. Reportedly, Kim is in a relationship with Pete Davidson and their bond has grown stronger with time. According to a news portal, Kim is relieved and wants everything about the divorce to be final. Kim is having the best time of her life with Pete and the two are painting the town red with their love.

Taylor Swift sends flowers with a note to to Avril Lavigne over her new album 'Love Sux'

Taylor Swift has always called herself a forever fan and recently she congratulated Avril Lavigne on the release of her new album Love Sux. Avril took to Instagram and gave a glimpse to all her fans of the flowers that Taylor sent to her along with a note. Lavigne tagged Taylor on her Instagram story and added heart emojis. She also gave a sneak peek of Swift's note that read, "Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you."