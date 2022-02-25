BTS fan shares heart-wrenching picture of people taking cover at Kyiv Metro Station, 's look from Bullet Train leaves fans stunned, trolls Pete Davidson for deleting his Instagram account, flaunts her strong friendship with Simi Khadra, files new legal documents and many interesting things took place in the Hollywood film industry today. You might have missed some important updates about Hollywood films and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the Hollywood film industry. So, below is the list of trending Hollywood news of today… Also Read - Ukraine-Russia crisis: BTS fan shares heart-wrenching picture of people taking cover at Kyiv Metro Station before an ad for J-Hope's birthday; ARMYs send support messages

BTS fan shares heart-wrenching picture of people taking cover at Kyiv Metro Station Also Read - BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and RM show off their dance moves on Alia Bhatt's song Dholida – Watch Video

BTS fan shares heart-wrenching picture of people taking cover at night at the Kyiv Metro Station where we can see a picture of J-Hope for his birthday. Russia invades Ukraine with troops and missiles have left everyone scared for life. BTS fans have been sending messages of prayers and love for Ukrainians. Also Read - BTS x TejRan: This video of Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Bangtan Boys' Make It Right is too cute for words

Also read: Ukraine-Russia crisis: BTS fan shares heart-wrenching picture of people taking cover at Kyiv Metro Station before an ad for J-Hope's birthday; ARMYs send support messages

Kanye West is giving her emotional distress

Kim Kardashian has asked the court to proceed with her divorce from Kanye West stating that in her new filings that she expects terminating her marital status would help her husband accept that their marital relationship is over. On Thursday, February 24, the 41-year-old states that she had told Kanye to keep their divorce private but he has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding their private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

Brad Pitt's look from Bullet Train will leave you stunned!

Brad Pitt's upcoming film Bullet Train has left viewers eagerly waiting for the most anticipated movie of the year. Brad Pitt's Bullet Train trailer to release on March 2 and the teaser of the movie showcases his first look. In the commercial narrated by Pitt, he has asked the fans to get on board for the most unforgettable experience. Apart from Pitt, the film also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock in pivotal roles.

Kanye West trolls Pete Davidson for deleting his Instagram account

Recently, Pete Davidson deleted his Insta account after making a comeback a week ago. Recently, Kanye West trolled Pete for deleting his Instagram account and wrote, “Ran Skete off the gram. Tell your mother I changed your name for life.” Davidson deactivated his Instagram account on Wednesday after uploading a video of comic Rupert Pupkin's famous phrase "Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime."

Selena Gomez showcases her strong friendship with Simi Khadra amid latter's romance rumours with her ex

Selena Gomez recently shared pictures with Simi and Haze Khadra on her Instagram. The actress has put all the rumours to rest regarding her friendship with Simi Khadra after the latter was romance rumours with The Weeknd. Simi and Weeknd's cosy moment pictures went viral on the social media. Selena captioned the pictures as, "Since 2013" along with a blue heart emoji.