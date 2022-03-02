BTS wins 'Artist of the Year' for the third time at Korean Music Awards 2022, opens about being protective of her pregnancies with Rose and Cosmo, shares first picture with Chaney Jones, Rihanaa flaunts baby bump in black lingerie at the Paris Fashion Week, Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumours with Jonathan Davino and many interesting things took place in the Hollywood industry today. You might have missed some important updates about Hollywood and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the Hollywood film industry. So, below is the list of trending Hollywood news of today… Also Read - BTS: 'V grabs me and holds me close...' Lizzo's sister Vanessa Jefferson recalls meeting Kim Taehyung in Los Angeles like a true fangirl

Korean Music Awards 2022: BTS wins 'Artist of the Year' for the third time Also Read - BTS X Tharki Chokro: Jungkook's footwork video syncs perfectly with the foot-tapping number from Sanjay Dutt-Aamir Khan's PK

BTS has once again won the Artist of the Year award Korean Music Awards 2022. BTS won the biggest award or Daesang whereas Aespa won awards in maximum categories, as reported by Soompi. The Bangtan boys won this award in 2018, 2019 and 2022. ARMY is excited after BTS won the prestigious awards and showered their love on them. Girl Group Aespa won in categories such as Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song. Fans of the Girl Group aespa also celebrated their success on the social media. Also Read - Korean Music Awards 2022: BTS wins 'Artist of the Year' for the third time; Aespa rules in major categories – complete winners list

Also read: Korean Music Awards 2022: BTS wins 'Artist of the Year' for the third time; Aespa rules in major categories – complete winners list

Scarlett Johansson talks about being protective of her pregnancies

Scarlett Johansson recently revealed how she dealt with her pregnancies with Rose and Cosmo. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress said, "I’ve been so protective of both pregnancies, not wanting to feel scrutinized in the public eye. I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative." She further added saying, "I feel like a lot of things have moved forward in the past five years in terms of women’s empowerment, but that thing remains sort of in the Dark Ages. So much judgment, it’s crazy".

Kanye West shares first picture with Chaney Jones on his Insta

Kanye West finally confirmed his new romance with Chaney Jones on social media. He recently dropped a new post on Instagram and added a black heart emoji in caption. Well, their picture showcases their strong bond that has grown stronger with each passing day. Kanye has not officially admitted to being in a relationship with Jones, but his post has become the talk of the talk now.

Rihanaa flaunts baby bump in black lingerie at the Paris Fashion Week

Pop icon Rihanna who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, owned the Paris Fashion Week Dior show with her fashion. Fashion mogul Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in style as she wore black lingerie paired with black leather boots at the event. She teamed the black lingerie with lace overlay, a leather cape and accessorized her look with silver jewellery.

Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumours with Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumours with her boyfriend Jonathan Davino after she sported a massive engagement ring. The actress was recently spotted during one of her outings and her pictures have sparked rumours and fans are wondering if she got engaged? The Euphoria actor was papped with red hair and a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. Both, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino has been in a relationship for the past four years and the two were spotted hanging out together last month in LA.