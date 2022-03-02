Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS wins 'Artist of the Year' at Korean Music Awards 2022, Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumours and more

BTS, Korean Music Awards 2022, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Kanye West, Chaney Jones, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber and more trending Hollywood news of the day...