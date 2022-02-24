ARMY spots a man wearing a sweatshirt similar to Taehyung, welcomes first baby with husband Cooke Maroney, reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology, Spider-Man: No Way Home BTS clip, Pete Davidson deletes Insta account a week after his return amid drama and many interesting things took place in the Hollywood film industry today. You might have missed some important updates about Hollywood films and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the Hollywood film industry. So, below is the list of trending Hollywood news of today… Also Read - BTS: Suga's latest post with long hair invites thirst tweets and goofy comments; ARMYs spot similarities with Jin's post

ARMY spots a man wearing a sweatshirt similar to Kim Taehyung Also Read - BTS X Valimai: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook show off their dance moves on Ajith Kumar's song Naanga Vera Maari

An army spotted a man on a scooter wearing a sweatshirt similar to BTS Kim Taehyung aka V’s Ralph Lauren cardigan. ARMY has been going gaga over it ever since and they have flooded the social media with various posts. "Y'all where is taehyung going on scooter," wrote the ARMY who shared the picture on Twitter. One of the ARMY commented, "Vegas se pehle india visit kr liya." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her daughter’s room in latest 'photo dump' on Instagram – View Pics

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes first baby with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first baby with her husband Cooke Maroney in Los Angeles County reportedly. Both Jennifer and Maroney got married in October 2019. Well, the birth date and the gender of the new born is yet to be revealed. The two met each other through Lawrence's close friend and later began dating in 2018. They walked down the aisle in Rhode Island. In December 2021, Jennifer was seen flaunting her baby bump in style as she appeared on the red carpet to promote her film Don't Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology

Priyanka Chopra recently reacted to actress and comedian, Rosie O'Donnell's public apology after their awkward private encounter. Priyanka took to her Insta stories and shared a note wherein she mentioned how if one was to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter they should atleast have the courtesy to Google your name before doing so. She further wrote, "We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as "someone" or "wife" in a sincere apology."

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Watch bloopers in the BTS video of Tom Holland, Tobey & Andrew

A picture of the three Spider-Man recreating the comic book meme featuring the superheroes was released in the BTS moments. The special features trailer was released wherein Holland, Zendaya, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and others can be seen goofing around on the sets. This video is unmissable and gives you an insight about the magic in the film.

Pete Davidson deletes Instagram account amid Kanye West fued

Pete Davidson who recently made his comeback on Instagram deletes his account once again amid Kanye West's online attacks on him. After returning to his social media account a week later, Pete added a YouTube link to his bio which was a scene from the film King of Comedy and showed the character of Rupert Pupkin. Pete did not share any posts and was only following Kim Kardashian.