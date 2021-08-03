Watch: BTS' Jungkook is so lazy that he gets THIS band member to help him do the tough stuff

BTS band includes seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The members are known for their charming personalities and brotherly bond. In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, Jungkook revealed that he is lazy when he is not with BTS. Well, ARMY will not agree to this as Jungkook is hardworking and is passionate about his work. Also Read - TXT’s Soobin shares his music playlist and THIS song by BTS tops it; ARMY will be delighted

Jungkook said that "I want to show them, that, umm … Just my real self, Jeon Jung Gook. That I'm fairly easy-going, very honest, and nothing special," he said. "I'm, I'm a, lazy … person. (laughs)." He even said that being a member of BTS helps him get things done.

He continued, "I'm really lazy, and—oh, I overthink things sometimes. I think more than people might expect, and I do things my way. Plus, even though I don't care what other people think of me, I kind of still do. (laughs) I have no idea. I'm sort of goofy—? But I'm also trying to live a full life—I'm that kind of person. (laughs)." Well, Jungkook takes help from Jin and makes him do the tough stuff.

Despite calling himself lazy, Jungkook revealed that he spends a lot of time working on his solo mixtape in between projects with BTS.

The band BTS debuted in 2013 and Jungkook acquired new skills. The singer earned a name for himself and he is now good at everything. In an interview with Weverse Magazine, Jungkook shared some of his hobbies and said, “My vocals are where I’ve definitely improved lately. And bowling! (laughs) I learn how to paint by watching videos on YouTube. I think I’m good at picking up skills by emulating others. I’m actually not good at learning things. (laughs) I just like to do what I like to do and I naturally learn from the people around me, I guess. And I think the things I really want to learn are still the same: singing, English, exercise.”

BTS has delivered global chartbusters like Dynamite, Butter and Permission To Dance. BTS' Butter that was released in May this year has been topping the Billboard chart for 9 weeks now.