Watch: V's reaction to Ellen DeGeneres' question if BTS members have hooked up with ARMY will leave you in splits

The popular South Korean pop band BTS is grabbing a lot of headlines these days. The BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have always spoken about their personal as well as professional life. Since the time, they joined BTS, the members have never publicly dated anyone. Also Read - Here's how BTS members and ARMY can easily tell when Jungkook is lying; these signs reveal it all

In 2017, The Ellen DeGeneres Show hosted BTS and during their trip to the United States, the boys spoke their hearts about their music, group, and much more. Ellen DeGeneres asked the members if they have 'hooked up' with a fan. "Have you ever gotten together, hooked up with any of the ARMY?" asked the members. RM started laughing loudly while the translator explained the questions to the other members. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts as he gives major update about his song 'Decalcomania'

RM replied to the host as he said, "We are (getting together) right now." Well, Ellen was not convinced with his reply and asked if they know what she means. She once again asked BTS, "Have you all ever dated one of your ARMY (members)?" Looking at each other, the members thought one of them would address the question. But V thought of giving a reply to Ellen's question as he said, "Not, not. No!" Also Read - BTS member V asks ARMY to choose between his semi-long hair and bearded look! Check out fans' verdict

His reaction left everyone in splits. Well, BTS has always considered their ARMY as their best friends. Speaking to Weverse magazine, V said "I want to be ARMY’s partner, their best friend, the friend who’s always by their side when we’re not on stage. It feels like business when I talk about communicating with ARMY. (laughs) I just want to talk with a close friend. I wanna talk with a close friend—that’s exactly how I feel. It’s been a long time since I could see my friend, ARMY. Usually when friends can’t see each other they keep in touch all the time. I can talk about all kinds of things like that with ARMY thanks to the Weverse platform, and because I can hear all about their lives, I think I was able to go on Weverse and hold that kind of event."

BTS recently got five nominations in the MTV VMAs for songs of the tear including Dynamite, Best Pop- Butter, Best Kpop-Butter in the fan-voting categories, and for Best editing-Butter, Best Choreography-Butter in the non-voting categories.