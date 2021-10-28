Watch: When V revealed the real reason why BTS never takes commercial flights and it will fill your hearts with love and sympathy

The popular South Korean band BTS has managed to win millions of hearts with their exceptional performances and singing. ARMY is madly in love with BTS and is awestruck by their charming personalities. Obsessed fans have always stalked BTS and keep a tab of their every move. Right from following BTS on flights to booking rooms near to them, sasaeng fans went too far and invaded their personal space and even threatened their safety. Also Read - BTS: After tattoos, Jungkook's obsession with piercings blow ARMYs mind – check out deets of the parts Golden Maknae has pierced

Taking to VLIVE, V revealed why it is impossible for the Bangtan boys to take commercial flights anymore. The handsome singer spoke his heart out as he said that they actually do want to fly commercial, but whenever they catch long or short-duration flights, their fans come to know about their schedule and book sits next to them. V further even said that it becomes difficult for them to relax and makes the entire situation a bit uncomfortable. After V's revelation, several ARMY flooded his comments section with sympathy.

Well, this is not the first time sasaeng fans (that's the name given to obsessive fans) created problems in BTS member's life with their weird antics. Jungkook once said that he was disturbed by a fan during his VLIVE. He said that he was busy chatting with ARMY when he received a phone call from a sasaeng whom he immediately blocked. Moreover, even V said that he was upset with a fan who was crowding him in an already crowded airport and immediately took out his phone and showed it as if he was filming her.

