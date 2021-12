WHAT! Spider-Man aka Tom Holland CONFESSES he is a fan of BTS; ARMY are you listening?

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland recently confessed he’s a fan of BTS. Yes, you read that right. Well, this piece of good news will surely make ARMY happy and excited. The actor with his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and girlfriend Zendaya, met world-famous South Korean footballer Son Heung Min. Tom Holland is a fan of foreign soccer and he was surprised to meet Son Heung Min, who is a forward for the Premier League Club Tottenham Hotspur and the South Korea National Team captain. Son Heung Min is also a fan of Spider-Man. Well, that's interesting! Also Read - Spider-man actor James Franco confesses having sex with his students as he breaks silence on sexual misconduct case

Son Heung Min and Tom Holland bonded over football and Spider-Man and even shared their mutual love for BTS. The two even posed for a stunning picture and gave an iconic pose. Son Heung Min posed in Spiderman's signature web-shooting gesture while Holland appeared to be doing BTS Jimin‘s choreography for the solo 'Filter'. Son Heung Min also revealed that he is an ARMY and spoke about his admiration for the South Korean pop band. The athlete often poses doing Filter choreography and his gesture has surely won hearts across the globe. Also Read - BTS: The reason why the Bangtan Boys never attend an after-party in the US will melt ARMY’s heart – deets inside

Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's birthday celebrations begin as HYBE's neighbourhood gets dotted with ads — view pics