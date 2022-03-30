has finally broken her silence after the biggest controversy at the 94th Academy Awards that happened on Sunday night. For the uninitiated, Jada's husband had slapped after he cracked a joke on her. Chris cracked a joke about Jada’s shaved head and said, "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2". Initially, Smith was seen laughing but later he walked up to the stage to slap Chris. Will Smith then apologized to the Academy but not Chris. Yesterday, Will Smith took to his social media and issued a public apology to Chris for his actions. Moreover, celebs from across the globe are talking about the incident and giving their opinion. Also Read - Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate: Jim Carrey rips apart Oscars crowd as 'spineless'; says, 'I would've sued Will for...'

Jada took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a post about healing. She said, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it." Earlier, she had shared images and videos of her look from Oscars 2022 along with her husband. Jada did not speak about the infamous slap controversy but recently shared an indirect post about the same.

Take a look at the post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Earlier, Jada had spoken about her decision of shaving her head after she was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder. Meanwhile, Chris refused to file a police complaint against Will for hitting him on stage.