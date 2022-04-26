Will Smith yet to make a personal apology to Chris Rock after the Oscars 2022 slapgate? Here's the truth

King Richard star is currently in India and is reportedly undergoing a spiritual journey for meditation and yoga. Yes, you read that right! Will Smith came to India soon after the infamous slap incident that took place during the 94th awards ceremony at the Oscars 2022. For the uninitiated, Will Smith slapped host for a ‘distasteful’ joke on his wife over her baldness. Soon, after slapping Chris, Will went up to the stage to collect his award and apologized to the Academy for his behaviour. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: AR Rahman REACTS on Will Smith's Oscars slapgate; 'He is a nice person, sometimes such things happen'

Smith then made a public apology through his social media posts and accepted that his act was wrong and not justified. He then even resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science. Within no time, the Academy called out Smith's act and banned him from coming to the future award ceremonies.

Well, according to the recent reports Smith has not yet made a personal apology to Chris for slapping him in front of the entire crowd. Netizens are calling out Smith for his sudden trip to India for his spiritual trip and are calling it cynical and ridiculous. An insider from Hollywood, a Page Six report said, "No amount of Namastes will make up for that."

Smith landed in Mumbai on Saturday and later was spotted with spiritual guru Sadhguru. If reports are to be believed, Netflix has officially canceled the development of Bright 2. Moreover, National Geographic has delayed the development of Pole to Pole which was meant to feature Smith in main role.